NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The strike for nurses at Backus Hospital concluded Saturday after sides came to a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract.
Union representatives say the contract was agreed upon this morning after twelve hours of negotiations with Hartford Healthcare executives and Backus Hospital management.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Members of the ATF Union will put this contract agreement to a vote on Wednesday.
In response to the agreement, the president of Backus Hospital, Donna Handley, said:
“We are pleased that ongoing negotiations between the hospital and the nurses’ union have led to an agreement on a fair and responsible contract. We greatly value and respect our nurse colleagues and the critical roles they play in our hospital. This is why we have worked hard to seek an agreement to allow us to continue to work together to fight the pandemic and protect our community.”
Gov. Lamont weighed in on the contract agreement after recently visiting nurses on the picket line, saying:
“This agreement represents the renewed partnership between incredible nurses who have been true heroes during this pandemic on the front lines since day one, and a hospital that has served the region well for months. These nurses fought for a fair deal and that was the end result. I want to thank the leadership of both Hartford Healthcare and AFT for coming to the table and hammering this out over the previous week.”
The deal comes after nurses went on strike for two days and the city of Norwich also saw a rise in COVID cases.
