COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Bacon Academy's football season has been cancelled and multiple staff members were placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of violations of Title IX.
According to a statement put out by the Colchester school district, an investigation has been ongoing into incidents that involved interactions of student athletes from two athletic teams.
Details about these incidents, when they happened, or when they were reported were not released.
The district said it followed policies and regulations in relation to allegations of violations of Title IX, and said specific protocols must be followed that significantly increase the length of the investigation.
Officials said while the district completed the initial investigation of certain allegations, “district officials have learned of multiple additional allegations that must be investigated."
They said staff members will remain on paid administrative leave until further notice.
Additionally, the football season was cancelled.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
