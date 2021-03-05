TORRINGTON (WFSB) – We’re back at Bad Dog Brewing in Torrington and they are finally open.
Owner Matt Tkac and his family have renovated an awesome piece of history, transforming the old Torrington firehouse into a craft brewery.
Courtney Zieller visited them for a third time – this time to see the finished product!
“We’ve kind of followed you through this crazy process of opening during a pandemic. We’re on the top floor, it is just beautiful,” Zieller said.
“The outside was-was great, but the inside we had to replace everything,” Matt Tkac said. “You know, from the floor we’re standing on to walls, the electricity-- everything got really redone and revamped inside.”
The business is a family run operation, with Matt’s son Chris acting as the head brewer.
“Your wife is also I’m sure the organizer, she’s been decorating everything, right,” Zieller asked.
“Yep, she’s the decorator,” Matt Tkac joked. “She’s in charge of all that stuff.”
Matt Tkac said the community has really responded well to the opening. On some occasions, there was a line of folks waiting to be seated.
“The whole community’s just opened up and come in and-and hopefully had a great time,” he said.
Now – on to the beer!
“The Irish red is one of our more approachable beer styles,” Chris Tkac said. “It’s more malty. It uses roasted, kilned malts and roasted barley. It has a deep color and a nice head and a creamy texture and all.”
“The second one we’re going to talk about is a Chinook IPA,” Zieller said.
“Yep, so our Chinook IPA is a regular IPA that showcases the chinook hop,” Chris Tkac said. “We actually get the hops locally from Smoke Down Farms here in Sharon and we use cone hops in the brew process as well. This adds a hazy kind of more floral flavor to the beer that is not in the palates that most breweries and most beers would use normally.”
The brewery also has a Southwest IPA that is brewed with a combination of hops including Citra, Cascade and Chinook hops. The beer is a complex IPA with many flavors.
Zieller also discovered a nut-brown ale.
“Brown Nut Ale used roasted malts which have a nutty flavor,” Chris Tkac said. “It also uses lactose, so it’s like a little creamy feeling to it and it has a nice finish to it as well. It’s very popular.”
The brewery has some interesting events coming up this coming month. April is Autism Awareness month and the brewery has teamed up with some area autism groups to display their artwork on the second floor. There is also a silent auction involved.
“At the end of April, we’re doing a classic bicycle show,” Matt Tkac said. “So, we’ve got people that are bringing in some classic bicycles from the 30s, 40s, 50s and early 60s, and we have area trails people coming in as well as bike shop people, so it’s going to be kind of an event unto itself to kind of kick off and get into the-- using the multi-use trails and getting outside and getting fresh air again.”
Cheers!
