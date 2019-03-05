NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Bakeries across the state have geared up for Fat Tuesday, otherwise known in French as Mardi Gras.
People enjoy all sorts of foods, including paczki sold by the Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain.
Several people lined up at the bakery on Tuesday morning to get a taste.
The deep-fried Polish sweet treat comes in a variety of options.
The bakery said it takes about two hours to make and they're stuffed with different fillings such as strawberry, raspberry or Boston Creme.
Last Thursday was the traditional Polish Day to eat paczki.
Roly Poly said it sold about 14,000 and spent the all day and night making them.
It expects there to also be a demand for them on Fat Tuesday.
The Roly Poly Bakery is located on Main Street in New Britain.
