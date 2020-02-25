NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Bakeries across our state kept busy on Mardi Gras, which stands for “Fat Tuesday” in French.
For some families, the tradition of Mardi Gras isn’t complete without a paczki, which is comparable to a filled doughnut.
“I’ve grown up on it. I’ve grown up coming here on a Tuesday or on a Thursday and grabbing the paczki,” said Nickolas Kwoczala, of Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain.
As you enter the neighborhood of “Little Poland” in New Britain, there’s a bakery on the corner bustling with business, especially on Tuesday.
“Roly Poly's is the best place to buy pączki, they're always fresh here,” said Raymond Szajkowski, of New Britain.
Tuesday marks round two of feasting for some families who celebrated last week on “Fat Thursday.”
This has been the lead up to Ash Wednesday and the start of Catholic Lent.
“Basically, everyone wants to start eating unhealthy for the last time. It's literally it,” Kwoczala said.
“Because the next couple of weeks are going to be a little lean, hopefully. Come out the other side leaner,” said Paul Manwaring.
At Roly Poly, they sell pączki every day, but Tuesday is especially busy.
“Definitely in the thousands. Maybe even double that,” Kwoczala said.
The options seem endless, as there are plenty of flavors, from a Boston creme pie version, powdered sugar with eggnog, plum filling, and more.
