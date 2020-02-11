ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bald eagle that went missing from a bird rehabilitation center in Ashford has been found, but an investigation continues.
The Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education center reported on Tuesday that Atka was back home.
"He was found safe on our property [Tuesday] morning," the center wrote on Facebook. "This is still an active, ongoing investigation."
According to the center, Atka was reported missing on Monday, but it could not say how it happened. It believed it was likely stolen from its aviary sometime between Sunday afternoon and before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
It asked for all the help it could get in the search.
It did say that the proper authorities were alerted and ground searches were performed.
"If anyone has any information please contact DEEP at 860-424-3333 or CT State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200," the center wrote.
Atka is a 10-year-old bald eagle that can't fly due to an old shoulder injury.
The center posted information about a $5,000 reward for information leading to Atka's safe return.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help collect money for it. The link can be found here.
