NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A bald eagle taken in for care after being struck by a car in Naugatuck did not survive, according to rehabilitaters.
Troopers were notified that the bald eagle was seen on the right shoulder of Route 8 south near exit 25, a little before 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
When they arrived, they noticed the eagle had suffered a broken wing. Waterbury Animal Control responded to the scene to help, but the bird got scared and ended up going down an embankment towards the Naugatuck River.
The eagle was ultimately caught and taken to Sharon Audubon for rehabilitation.
Officials with the Sharon Audobon posted on Sunday night the eagle did not survive its injuries.
Incredibly sad. Thankfully we have a lot of good raptor rehab organizations in the state and region.
