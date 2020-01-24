(WFSB) – A Bald Eagle was rescued after being hit by a tractor trailer on Wednesday.
State Police said Trooper Ryan Burke and Trooper Roman Gray, along with DEEP Officer Alex Blackwell, teamed up to help rescue the Bald Eagle after it was struck along I-95.
A Place Called Hope, a wildlife rehabilitation center posted on Facebook saying the bird had landed in the highway when she spotted roadkill.
When she attempted to fly away, she struck the windshield of a tractor-trailer. The bird then hung on to the side of truck cab and then scooted underneath the truck when it came to a stop.
The highway was closed down so the bird could be rescued.
The bird was brought to A Place Called Hope where it was examined.
The Bald Eagle was taken into X-Rays where no fractures were found, but the rehabilitation center said they found the bird had been shot in the past.
The bird had blood in her mouth and trachea, which is believed to have happened due to the impact of the crash.
A Place Called Hope said she is doing well, eating, and has been clearing to be moved to an aviary space to finish her recovery process.
