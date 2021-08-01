SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A sad ending after a bald eagle was rescued over the weekend.
Shelton Fire officials say that boaters along the Housatonic River came across the bald eagle Saturday near Wooster Island.
First responders helped pull the eagle from the water and took it to Christine's Critters in Weston for treatment.
Unfortunately, the majestic bird passed away Sunday.
Christine's Critters said they had been preparing to give the bald eagle chelation and fluid therapy when she shut her eyes and passed away peacefully.
"We are so sorry that we couldn’t save you beautiful girl. RIP and fly free," Christine's Critters said in a statement.
The organization said after running a necropsy, the majestic creature had passed away from an enlarged heart.
