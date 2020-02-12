(WFSB) – A Bald Eagle has been returned to the wild after being hit by a tractor trailer last month.
The bird was struck on I-95 and was rescued by State Police troopers and DEEP officials.
A Place Called Hope, a wildlife rehabilitation center said the Bald Eagle landed on the highway when she spotted road killed. When she attempted to fly away, she hit the windshield of the tractor-trailer.
On Tuesday, the rehabilitation center posted on Facebook that she was returned to the wild, in a place away from city traffic.
They said she can return to her nest site when she feels acclimated and ready.
The Bald Eagle landed in a tree overlooking a large body of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.