(WFSB) – It’s graduation and wedding season, and with that comes Mylar balloon releases to celebrate.
But those balloons are causing big problems in Connecticut for the wildlife.
Along the shoreline, most boaters will say they have seen Mylar balloons in the water. They are pretty, but hey can be an environmental hazard.
“We see them here a lot when the wind blows out of the south,” said Steve Adkins.
Steve Adkins is the harbor master in Madison. He says Mylar balloons in the water is becoming a huge problem.
“We’ll be boating out here from point A to point B and people will veer off course to grab a balloon. Very common now to say, ‘yup, balloon over there, grab one, grab another one.’ Come back after a 15-mile trip with 15 balloons. I mean, it’s just, it’s scary,” Adkins said.
An eyewitness sent pictures while boating near Sag Harbor in Long Island. Lots of Mylars were found, including a Sheehan High School graduation balloon from Wallingford.
“Tortoises, turtles, marine animals are particularly prone to trying to eat Mylar balloons and dying because of digestive problems and complications,” said Dr. Rachel Dowty Beech, Wetlands Biologist for the University of New Haven.
Environment expert Dr. Rachel Dowty Beech says it’s not just in the waters that Mylar balloons are causing problems.
“Not only can they come into contact with power lines and cause power surges and blackouts for thousands of customers at a time just by hitting residential power lines, they also, as you say, get tangled in trees and be mistaken as food by a lot of animals, birds included,” Dr. Dowty Beech said.
Adding further problems is that Mylar balloons with their metallic coating are not biodegradable.
With grieving ceremonies over the loss of loved ones during the pandemic, balloon releases became increasingly popular.
Now, with graduation season, they are showing up everywhere.
Connecticut law prohibits knowingly releasing more than 10 helium balloons per day, but many people argue why even release one and feel that law needs to be changed.
