PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - There has been some controversy brewing lately over some holiday music and its meaning, and even some calling for them to be taken off the air.
It’s music we listen to over and over at this time of year and movies that are on constantly that are set during the holiday season.
Some are now taking offense to the song’s lyrics and the content of the movies because of their perceived meanings.
Many are now wondering where it will all end.
It started with the 1940’s holiday song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside.’
We’ve heard it countless times and not thought much about it, but now because of the way things are scrutinized, people are asking for it to be taken off the air.
But it doesn’t stop there, now there is a call for banning things like ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’ because of bullying.
“You can’t do that. Rudolph is a legend, he’s a staple. You need him at Christmas time,” said Jessica.
The movement to ban the music and films extends to holiday favorites like Elf because it contains the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside.’
Or the Molly Ringwald classic ‘Sixteen Candles’ because of the way a woman was spoken about and portrayed.
Add in ‘Frosty the Snowman’ because it’s not a snow woman.
Most of the people Channel 3 spoke to seemed to think people were being too sensitive.
“If it’s on the radio, I mean, you have the option of switching to another station while it’s on. If there’s any song that you don’t like just do that and come back to it when you’re done,” said Tyler.
