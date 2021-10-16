NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - On Oct. 15, around 6:30 p.m., Norwich Police Officers were called to The People's Bank inside a Stop and Shop for a bank robbery.
A male entered the store, approached the bank counter and demanded cash from the bank teller.
No weapon was used or implied.
The suspect then fled the scene in a dark colored 4 door sedan.
The suspect was described as a black male, around 6'2", in a camo shirt, pants, baseball cap, and mask. He also had light colors sneakers on.
The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone who has information in regard to the above Bank Robbery, please contact lead investigating Detective Richard Cannata at
860-886-5561- Ext.3138-----Or call the Norwich Police Tip Line @ 860-886-5561 option #
