GLASTONBURY (WFSB) - Glastonbury police are investigating a bank robbery which occurred just before noon Friday.
Police said the lone male suspect walked into the United Bank on Main Street.
The suspect was armed with an orange flare gun.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and were searching a nearby for the suspect with the help of a K-9.
Police said the suspect was described as a white male and he was last seen fleeing the bank on foot heading towards New London Turnpike. Police are unsure if hew was picked up by someone in a vehicle.
Glastonbury police said at this time they are not sure if this is connected to an armed bank robbery which occurred Thursday morning in Wethersfield. In that case, a male and female armed with handguns robbed the People's United Bank on the Silas Deane Highway.
Officials said they will be in contact with the Wethersfield Police Department and are not ruling out the possibility at this time.
