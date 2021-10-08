SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Southington bank robbery forced a nearby school and the YMCA Learning Center to go into a ‘secure mode’ on Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened at the TD Bank on Main Street around 12:15 p.m.
Police said the male suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the teller. No weapon was shown.
He was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, and then fled north.
Police said he was last seen going behind Town Hall, near the municipal lot.
Derynoski Elementary School and Alta, located on Main Street, were placed in a secure mode, which is different from a lockdown, as a precaution.
Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.