HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bank in Hartford is splashing some cash to spread some holiday joy and promote small businesses.
Something good is always brewing at Berkins on Oak in Hartford. The teas and coffees are top notch, according to its customers.
The breakfasts are always delicious. However, regulars told Channel 3 what really makes the business special is a secret ingredient to its success: How it treats its customers.
That special treatment comes from the man behind the counter. Doug Barber owns Berkins on Oak.
“I love interacting with the customers,” Barber said. “I love serving the customers what they want.”
Business was booming until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We just kept our heads up,” Barber said. “We’ve just been putting one foot in front of the other, dealing with the challenges as they come in.”
However, Barber said his regulars helped him survive the challenging times.
Tuesday, Key Bank helped him surprise his customers with a special “thank you.”
At small businesses all over Connecticut, Key Bank paid for gift cards and told owners like Barber to hand them out.
“We want to thank you for your support and give you a $25 Berkins gift card,” he told his customers.
The idea was to thank customers and hopefully create new regulars who will return to use the gift card.
Barber said the gift cards were big hit.
He said the money will help his business; but just as importantly, the gesture reminded him that people and companies care about him.
“It was one of those goose bump moments because it was unexpected,” Barber said.
