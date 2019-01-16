HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Regarding the government shutdown, congressional leaders said they will cancel the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. recess and stay in session unless a deal on border security is reached.
The White House said the president had a "constructive" meeting with a bi-partisan group from the House, but the two sides did not reach a solution on border security.
A new analysis from the counsel of economic advisors shows the standoff over border wall funding is impacting the economy at twice the rate the Trump administration expected.
The Trump administration is now recalling some 50,000 federal employees to work without pay, including food inspectors and IRS staff.
As the shutdown continues, Connecticut is offering some relief for essential federal workers who are not getting paid.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont formed a partnership with Webster Bank for interest free loans, and on Wednesday Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union said it is also offering some help.
The unique public private partnership is to help those federal employees in Connecticut who are required to work during the shutdown but are not getting paid.
The employees have already missed one paycheck, and another could set them back.
"There is something we can do as the state of Connecticut and what I can do as the governor, and that's look after the 1,500 federal employees, essential and non-essential, who are now not being paid for the work they are doing,” Lamont said on Tuesday.
During the announcement, he said Webster Bank would provide interest-free loans to federal employees, and that the state would back those loans.
"We are pleased to provide those interest free loans to those citizens and for me what's really encouraging in the discussions with the governor how quickly we can solve problems when the government works closely with the business community,” said Webster Bank CEO John Ciulla.
For more information on those loans, click here.
Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union said it will provide loans up to $10,000, with 45 day deferred payment option and no early payoff penalty.
They are low-interest personal loans, with rates just under 5 percent.
For more information click here.
"What we want to do so is sit down with the people and advise them, help them out, how serve is their condition based on the fact they've missed one paycheck from the federal government,” said President of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union John Holt.
Normally, Nutmeg State says interest rates for personal loans are over 8 percent, so this is almost half.
Federal workers said the loan program is a great solution to help them get by now, but it's only a temporary solution.
"That would be nice because we don’t know right now the way it’s going when the pays going to start," said Richard Dionne, Air Transportation Safety Specialist for the FAA.
He's considered essential and is required to work through the shutdown.
His job is to maintain radar scopes that air traffic controllers use to keep planes at a safe distance from each other, and a ground alert system which sends alarms to keep planes from landing and taking off at the same time on the runway.
He said he has enough savings for two months, but said other workers aren't as fortunate, and the interest-free loan will give them some breathing room.
On Thursday, union representatives are expecting to hear from senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal about introducing federal legislation to protect government workers in the event of a shutdown.
