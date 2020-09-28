ROCKY HILL (WFSB) – Connecticut will be moving into phase three of its reopening plan next week.
Indoor performance venues will be able to reopen for the first time in months—and capacity will significantly increase for other establishments.
“The number of people in this industry that are still out of work are in the tens of thousands, so it’s absolutely economically devastating,” Jonathan Jennings, Executive Vice President of Connecticut Wedding Group said Monday. “We were thrilled with the announcement.”
Next week, commercial venues like CT wedding group will be able to increase their indoor events from 25 to 100 and outdoor events from 100 to 150.
And restaurants have the green light to increase indoor dining capacity to 75 percent—while still maintaining social distancing.
“Because we’re at 50 percent, we took 17 tables off our floor. Physically took 17 tables away from our sales floor,” Sean Maloney of Max Downtown said.” To adhere to the 75 percent and also the social distancing, we have these rolling dividers or barriers on wheels.”
But after being closed for several months, it’s a change he’s welcoming.
“As people realize we are open, we’re getting busier and busier,” Maloney said.
Bars and nightclubs remain closed during this phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.