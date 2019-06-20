HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tenants continue to try and escape conditions at the Barbour Garden Apartments in Hartford.
They said they're dealing with problems like no fire alarm system, mold, faulty plumbing and a recent sewage backup.
"I moved out on May 17," said Betty Wadley, a former tenant.
Wadley said she isn't looking back.
She called her new home a major upgrade.
"It’s just a totally different world, loving caring people out here. They care about the tenants and how we’re living," she said.
Months earlier, she showed Channel 3 her old apartment in Barbour Gardens. She said she doesn't miss the mold in her bathroom. However, she's still thinking about her old neighbors who have yet to find a new home.
"I feel really horrible for the people who are left there," Wadley said. "It’s awful that they’re still suffering in the manner that they’re suffering in."
The U.S. Department of Housing stepped in after giving the section 8 apartment complex a score of 8 out of 100.
Warrants were issued for the landlords after it was discovered fire alarm systems weren't in place.
Two weeks ago, tenants reported the latest problem: A sewage backup that forced their evacuation.
"Now it’s a whole big huge nightmare and I feel like some people are going to get left behind because they don’t know what to do," Wadley said.
The Christian Activities Council in Hartford has been advocating for the tenants.
Eighty-four of the units were section 8 based housing. Those tenants all received housing vouchers in April. However, the ones who haven't found a new place are staying at a hotel because of the sewage problem.
"Now the stress of not being able to go to your home and you’re living out of another place just to find another place to live within a matter of weeks or months depending on their apartment search is very, very challenging," said A.J. Johnson, lead organizer, Christian Activities Council.
Johnson said the out-of-state landlords need to be held accountable. He said he's working with the City of Hartford to review and potentially change housing codes.
"The housing code will hopefully present some teeth from enforcement that will not allow this to happen any further in the City of Hartford," he said.
Channel 3 reached out to HUD and the city.
An answer from them is expected on Friday.
