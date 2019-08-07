AVON, CT (WFSB) - The spotlight is on Connecticut's 110 Farmers Markets for National Farmers Market Week.
At the Avon Farmers Market in the town's public library parking lot, fifteen vendors setup and sell their goods every Monday from 3-6 p.m.
One of those vendors, Barden Farm, was established in 1927 as a dairy farm.
In the 1960s, the Barden family stopped dairy farming and started producing grow crops.
Today it is owned by Ed and Anita Barden in New Hartford, Connecticut, and run with the help of their two daughters, Mary Barden and Cara Donovan.
The farm offers a variety of products at various locations including their farm stand, and three farmers markets.
"We opened a commercial kitchen in the early 2000s where we make all of our jams, pickles, relishes and baked goods," said Cara Donovan, daughter of Ed and Anita Barden.
It was a hot day, but that didn't stop vendors from selling farm grown vegetables and fruits, cheeses, care products, treats for pets at home, bread, pastries, and olive oil.
“So any of the customers at any given time can ask about our growing practices, who picked something, when it was harvested, and we can give lots of great tips on how to cook, and prepare or store in your fridge," said Donovan.
With food recalls popping up everyday, it's critical to understand where your food is coming from, and how it is produced.
"It’s really cool for the customer to get to know exactly who grew this food. You know I can tell you at 1 o’clock this afternoon my Dad was picking that corn himself. You know the cucumbers I picked this morning. The flowers my Mom picked and rearranged," said Donovan
According to the governor's office, there are 296 farmers in the state who are certified to sell their locally-grown products at markets throughout Connecticut.
“Connecticut is home to over a hundred farmers’ markets that offer our state’s residents a wide variety of affordable nutritious, locally-grown produce,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “An asset to Connecticut’s agricultural economy, I encourage everyone to support their local farmers’ market and enjoy the best of what our state has to offer.”
Thirty-five farmers’ markets are authorized to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, many of which offer doubling programs that allow recipients to purchase more fresh, local produce.
Lamont also said that local farmers' markets play an important role in farmland preservation efforts, connect consumers with the families that produce the food they eat and strengthen the relationship between urban, suburban and rural communities.
National Farmers Market Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Many local markets have planned events for the week, which kicked off on Sunday.
"Every week there is something different," said Avon resident, Scott Morrison. "Living here in New England, our growing season probably starts right about now, where we can start harvesting and picking stuff."
A list of farmers' markets can be found here.
