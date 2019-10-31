WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Windsor on Thursday morning.
According to officials, the fire broke out at Baker Hollow and Day Hill roads.
Video sent to Channel 3 from eyewitness Ryan McGuigan appeared to show the structure completely engulfed in flames.
There's no word on a cause or any injuries.
