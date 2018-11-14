ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A barricaded man in Enfield has been taken into custody, according to Police.
SWAT was involved in a standoff with a man Tuesday evening into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Donald Moody, 53, was safely taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m.
During the standoff, Moody fired up to five shots at law enforcement from inside his home at 130 Shaker Road around 1 a.m.
There were no injuries.
Chief Alaric Fox said Moody was unwilling to come to the door when Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 8:30 p.m.
The warrant stemmed from an incident where Moody allegedly aimed a handgun at a person's head and cocked the gun.
Police were communicating with Moody through the late evening hours, but the line of communication stopped early on Wednesday morning.
Criminal charges will be filed following a routine medical exam.
The State's Attorney Office and Police will work in tandem to determine the appropriate charges.
Police are expected to execute a search warrant within Moody's home later today.
Residents were asked to shelter in place during the standoff. However, there is currently no danger to the public.
Shaker Road was closed between Bacon Road and Candlewood Circle.
North Maple Street was closed between Armstrong Road and Moody Road.
Enfield Police Department, North Central Emergency Services, and CREST were all on scene trying to come to a peaceful resolution.
This is a developing story, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.