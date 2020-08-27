Madison barricaded man

A man barricaded himself in his bedroom on Salem Road in Madison on Aug. 27 following a domestic situation.

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A man barricaded himself in his bedroom following a domestic situation in Madison.

According to Madison police, the incident began around 2 a.m. on Thursday. 

The 46-year-old man, whom police said lives with his parents and is a registered firearms owner, was last heard from around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the man allegedly threatened his parents. The parents were removed from the property. 

SWAT team members have been on the scene since 3:30 a.m.

Neighbors in the Salem Road area were asked to shelter in place.

Negotiators, SWAT team members, and Madison officers worked to communicate with the suspect. 

Around 10:30 a.m., the man was removed from the home and taken into custody. He will face charges due to the underlying domestic dispute, according to police. 

Neighbors were allowed back into their homes. 

