GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Griswold on Thursday night.
State police said they initially responded to a home on Spring Road around 5:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance.
Troopers were on the scene for hours.
Around 5 a.m. on Friday, they said they took the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Michael Chase, into custody without further incident.
Before then, surrounding residents were asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.
However, state police said there was no immediate threat and that it was an isolated incident.
They said they'd release more information later.
