GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A situation involving an armed woman barricading herself in a home in Groton has been peacefully resolved, according to officers.
A news conference happened at 7:15 a.m. Stream it here.
Residents in the Morse Avenue area west of Shepherd Street to Cutler Street and Benham Road were asked to shelter in place.
Marine Science Magnet High School and West Side Middle School issued 2-hour delays.
Around midnight a person called police and said the woman violated a protective order and was inside their home on Morse Avenue.
Officers located the 49-year-old woman in the home, de-escalated the situation, and set up a perimeter.
“She’s in there armed and nobody fired weapons at each other and we were able to get out of there without anyone getting hurt," said Chief Michael Spellman, Groton Police Department.
State police have a negotiator on scene to try and end the standoff peacefully.
No weapons have been fired, said city of Groton Police Chief Michael Spellman.
Police asked commuters to avoid the area and take alternate routes due to road closures.
“We’re asking residents to stay out of the area," Spellman said. "We’re asking residents who live in the area in the affected streets to shelter in place until this is resolved. We hope it ends peacefully.”
More information is expected to be released later in the day.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.