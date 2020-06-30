HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bars might not be making a comeback in phase three of Connecticut’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he’s reconsidering reopening bars after observing the virus spiking in other parts of the country.
“As I look at what’s going on in Texas, Arizona and Florida, we’ll definitely take that as an indicator of what we’ll do in mid-July,” Lamont said.
Those states and others were hit with a travel advisory last week.
RELATED: Travel advisory in effect for people coming into CT, NY, NJ from states where COVID-19 is spreading
Under the advisory, anyone who traveled to a state with a COVID-19 positivity rating of 10 percent or higher must quarantine for 14 days.
Phase three of Connecticut’s reopening is expected start around July 20.
Indoor gatherings could double from 25 to 50, while outdoor gatherings would grow from 100 to 250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.