HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The economic burden of COVID has been lifted from one of Hartford’s oldest establishments thanks to a sports blog’s grassroots effort.
Red Rock Tavern was one of the first recipients of the 'Barstool Fund'.
This money is getting them through this really rough stretch.
The holidays are when so many restaurants and bars make their money, but this year, the impact of the pandemic is hurting them and here, it had the potential to really do damage on one of Hartford’s most famous taverns.
"How are we going to make things work and how long is this going to last for?" Chelsey Mancini of the Red Rock Tavern asked.
Like so many small businesses, those are the questions Chelsey Mancini and her father, Don, have been asking themselves this year.
Red rock tavern, one of Hartford’s oldest establishments, has been one of the thousands of businesses in the state impacted by the pandemic.
"We had to get creative and try to get people in the door in anyway possible, so it’s definitely been a struggle," Mancini tells us.
With revenue down eighty percent, her family’s business, which has been part of Hartford’s history since the 1930s, needed help.
That’s where the Barstool fund comes in.
Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, turned his once-small-time blog into a media empire.
Portnoy still vividly recalls the grind for survival so he created this fund wanting to give a lifeline to small businesses.
"How do you expect these people to survive? How will restaurants survive? They’re already on their last leg," says Portnoy.
Mancini submitted this video, chronicling the tavern’s history, highlighting the family behind, it, and the help they’re desperately needing.
"Within twenty-four hours, Dave was calling my dad," continued Mancini.
This was Mancini’s reaction.
"That’s really unbelievable. I’m really speechless right now," Don Mancini stated.
"I think he didn’t think it was going to happen," explained Chelsey.
Mancini says to get this money right before Christmas lifted a burden that could have had the ability to put a damper on the holiday.
"Definitely made the year end on a high note. We’re hoping to continue that through 2021," added Mancini.
Mancini says there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
This money, combined with the vaccine, the federal money that should be coming, and the loyal customers should have them in a good place going forward.
Right now, more than $2 million have been donated to the Barstool fund.
