WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - So many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, restaurants in particular, but now, one restaurant in Wallingford is getting some unexpected help from the Barstool Fund that will help them keep their doors open.
Here at Laskara, they are a family owned Mediterranean restaurant that is sort of like a Cheers-type place, where everybody knows your name.
They have been on the brink of having to close their doors since the pandemic hit, but an online sports website that has the Barstool Fund is coming to their rescue.
"We just need some help. I just think it is amazing what you are doing for us, these little people that truly have the passion for these businesses. We are not money hungry. We have the passion for food, we have the passion of service, of love, and community, our staff, and if you could help us, just a little bit, I don’t even know the appreciation that we would have for you," Maira Riopel, co-owner of Laskara, stated.
That was part of the video Maira submitted to the Barstool Fund, an online sports website that, since the pandemic, has raised money to help bars and restaurants struggling to stay open during the pandemic.
Barstool’s founder, Dave Portnoy, saw it and FaceTimed her to tell her she was being given $17,000 to stay afloat.
“We read the story, saw the, obviously, the video and it's a no brainer that we want to help," said Portnoy.
"Thank you so much," says Riopel.
"You’re welcome," said Portnoy.
"I cant wait to tell my mom. I didn’t even tell her about this fund, because I didn’t want to get her hopes up that anybody was going to help us," continued Riopel.
Maria says the whole thing is still a shock, but it literally will save them from going under and she is so happy to share the news with customers who are like family.
"They tell us that this is their Cheers that they love, that we know their entire family. We know what’s happening at their house. We are friends with them on social media. It just feels like a great community and that’s what keeps us going," added Riopel.
