(WFSB) – Most athletic events from March Madness to the NBA, and even local high school sports have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Big3, a pro basketball league, is bucking that trend, saying they don’t plan on suspending their season.
It’s a 3-on-3 pro basketball league created by rapper Ice Cube, featuring all-stars, hall of famers, and world champions. It’s making the game unique, one dribble at a time.
“We felt like that style and that forum was underutilized and we could make it into a professional sport. In the process, what we realized is we’re actually not playing three on three basketball, we’re playing something new, fresh, and exciting that the world has never seen,” Ice Cube said.
Ice Cube founded the league in 2017 with his longtime partner Jeff Kwatinetz and together, they have spearheaded the league’s ability to reach millions of fans around the world.
“The rule changes we make, they’re not about novelties. They’re about how do you make the game more strategic and intricate,” Kwatinetz said.
Those changes include lowering the minimum age to quality from 27 to 22 and conducting open tryouts.
They also have some innovating rules like a 14 secon shot clock and a four-point shot.
But once chance Ice Cub says won’t be coming Big3’s way is they are not suspending their season because of the coronavirus.
“What we had to do was come up with a contingency plan, which for now is we play ten weeks, but six of our weeks will be in Los Angeles in a very cool but contained environment where guys can still go at it and we can keep our players and coaches and fans safe,” Ice Cube said.
For now, their focus is on hitting the hardwood come June 20 and bringing the very best to their fans.
“We want to change the game and make it better, faster, and more exciting for the fans to watch and for the players to play,” Ice Cube said.
One of the Big3’s games was supposed to be at the XL Center in Hartford in July, but that is one of the games moved to Los Angeles.
All of the games will be aired on Channel 3.
