NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire battalion chief for New Haven was arrested over the weekend for violating a protective order.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, Felipe Cordero was arrested on Saturday.
Fire Chief John Alston told Channel 3 that Cordero was arraigned in court on Monday in East Haven.
Alston also said Cordero was placed on administrative leave with pay on Tuesday morning.
No other details about the arrest were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.