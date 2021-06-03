HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s just six days to go before the legislative session ends, and there is still no state budget.
Democratic leaders and the governor have been negotiating, and progress has been made on some things, but not on others.
The House speaker made it very clear on Thursday that if there was no agreement with the governor by dinner time, they would start drafting their own budget.
“We have the resources to get the job done. We have a budget that's made for this moment, a transformative moment, that can really make a moment for our state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.
He’s not backing down, so the budget battle continues.
Lamont and Democratic leaders are not on the same page when it comes to the state budget.
Both sides have been talking and have reached an agreement on a few proposed tax increases.
A capital gains tax has been taken out of the budget; there will be no income or consumption tax and a proposal by Senate Democrats to tax homes over $400,000, the so-called mansion tax, is also out.
Now it appears both sides are at odds over one thing. The sticking point is a disagreement on “MERSA” known as the Municipal Revenue Sharing Account. That’s money for cities and towns. Since its creation in 2015, it’s always been outside the spending cap. Lamont wants to be under the spending cap.
“We are just stuck on this one thing, but we have a time deadline, so it’s like the airplane is leaving and we got to hop on the airplane, so I hope we can get there,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Matt Ritter.
After hearing what the governor had to say late Thursday afternoon, Democratic leaders say there seems to be a little more hope and the talks will continue.
The session ends Wednesday.
