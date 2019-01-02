HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to experts, feeling a little blue after the holidays is normal.
However, there are things people can do to lift their spirits.
Channel 3 sat down with Dr. J. Craig Allen, the medical director at Rushford in Meriden.
He said people just wrapped up a period of time from Halloween through New Year's where there are a lot of parties, visitors and delicious foods and drinks.
Allen said all that can leave people in a state of exhaustion and, perhaps, sadness.
He suggested now setting sights on something upcoming in the future.
He said it's also a good idea to get back into a routine by eating well, getting regular sleep, monitoring alcohol intake and exercising.
Within a couple of days, Allen said people should be feeling better.
"If it continues and goes on for a couple of weeks or if the down periods are affecting your ability to function, go back to work [or] take care of your kids then that's more serious [and] you should talk to your doctor," he said.
Allen recommended looking into volunteer opportunities and ways to give back.
He said that can improve one's mood throughout the entire year.
It's also a good time of year to set some reasonable goals.
