PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 22-year-old man was arrested for shooting a friend in the eye with a BB gun back in August.
Police in Plainfield arrested Nathan Chretien this week on charges of second-degree assault with a firearm and unlawful discharge for a firearm.
They said they responded to the Backus Emergency Care Center on Aug. 20, 2021 for a report of a person who sustained an eye injury from being shot by a BB gun.
The 22-year-old unidentified victim told police that he was at a friend's house when he was shot by Chretien.
Police said they determined that the victim was not the intended target and that it was an isolated incident.
Chretien was arrested on Feb. 9 and held on a $25,000 bond.
He was given a court date of Friday in Danielson.
