KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- Killingly High School was placed in a lockdown on Tuesday after a plastic BB gun was found.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. when two students reported a potential threat at the school.
State police responded to investigate and later deemed the school safe after finding the plastic BB gun.
Classes returned to normal around 12:20 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.