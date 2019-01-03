WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wolcott said they are looking for whoever is shooting cars and homes with BB guns.
In surveillance video released to Channel 3, a GMC pickup truck can be seen and heard driving by a home on Sunrise Road.
As the driver rolls by, three loud pops from a BB gun can be heard. Then, the driver speeds away.
The homeowners wished to remain anonymous, but spoke to Channel 3.
"It's scary for us because we got hit three times," one of them said.
They said the video was recorded on New Year's Eve.
They also showed Channel 3 video of another incident that happened on Dec. 23.
"Hopefully, this guy gets caught," the homeowner said.
Now several weeks later, the damage to one of their vehicles remains visible.
The back window of a pickup truck was shattered and is still taped.
"These are just cars, these are fixable," the homeowner said.
The homeowners wanted to know if it happened to anyone else, so they posted the footage to Facebook.
"And then, people had stories," one of them said.
A window was damaged by a BB gun on Spindle Hill Road, they found.
Another front window was hit on Hickory Lane.
Channel 3 reviewed the video with Wolcott police Chief Ed Stephens.
"We're currently working on these," Stephens said. "We have some video, we're trying to piece this together."
Stephens said police are working to figure out if its the same person or multiple involved in the crimes.
He asked that if anyone else has video, send it their way.
"We do not take this lightly," Stephens said. "It could have bad, bad repercussions."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department's detective division.
