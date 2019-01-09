CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Better Business Bureau has given the company behind the popular game Fortnite an “F” rating.
This rating comes after it was discovered the company, Epic Games of Cary, NC, has 279 BBB complaints on file in the past three years, with 271 of those complaints filed in the last year alone.
According to the Better Business Bureau, 247 of those complaints have gone unanswered, and five of them were from people in Connecticut.
A majority of the complaints that were submitted to the Better Business Bureau deal with customer service and refund or exchange issues.
Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Infinity Blade, Unreal, Gears of War, and Shadow Complex.
The Better Business Bureau said Fortnite has more than six million followers on Twitter.
BBB shared some complaints, one saying “Epic Games failed to protect customer security, resulting in several unsanctioned charges over mine and my partner's account.”
Another complainant said, “There is no phone number or proper email response time to return my unauthorized charge of $160. Nobody will answer, and I feel cheated.”
The BBB said it has tried to contact Epic Games on numerous occasions, but the company has not yet responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.