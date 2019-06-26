CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Consumer advocates are warning of summer ticket scams.
The Better Business Bureau said scammers are trying to fool unsuspecting fans into buying fake tickets.
It said the internet makes it easy to fool customers.
Last year, the BBB said it received 400 reports through its Scam Tracker about tickets scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre and more.
The BBB recommended:
- Buying tickets straight from the venue
- Making sure the ticket broker is a professional, not someone like a scalper
- Researching the seller/broker on websites like the BBB's.
- Knowing the seller's refund policy
- Using payment methods that come with protection
- Being wary of advertisements for "cheap tickets"
- Checking with the arena or venue to see if your ticket is legitimate
Sellers can be looked up on the National Association of Ticket Brokers' website. See it here.
