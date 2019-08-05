HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost time to go back to school.
Getting ready for the first day often means big bills for parents.
The National Retail Federation said consumers will spend more than $80 billion this "back to school" shopping season.
Families with children in grades kindergarten through 12 will shell out $696.70, while those with college students are expected to spend $976.78.
The state's Better Business Bureau has suggestions to keep the bills in check.
“Our number one tip is always make that list and shop your home, see what you have at your house. You may have that calculator or computer a couple years ago,” said Luke Frey, of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.
Other ways to save including shopping the sales, comparing prices, signing up for email alerts and coupons, researching big ticket purchases and checking for rebates, and asking for student discounts.
Also, residents should take advantage of Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week for clothing and shoes.
This year it runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 24.
For more information, click here.
