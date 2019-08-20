ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- As students head to school for the fall semester, there's a warning going out about college scams.
The Connecticut Better Business Bureau said with back-to-school in full swing, consumers ages 18 to 24 are three times more likely than seniors to fall victim to a scam.
“During the transition from high school to college many students and parents are faced with tuition payments, financial aid and scholarship applications, and often have to purchase a new laptop or tablet. These are all things that could lead to being scammed if not careful,” the BBB said.
The BBB has several tips that consumers should keep an eye out for, like fake credit card offers.
Students are often bombarded with deals that promise gift cards and "free money,” but often it's just a scheme to get access to personal information, the BBB said.
Another is rental scams. The BBB said to always research properties for those looking for off-campus housing.
There are also employment scams, which can pop up in school email accounts, asking for valuable personal information.
Another tip is to keep an eye out for scholarship and grant scams. Phone calls from companies guaranteeing to help reduce loan payment or offering a hefty grant are worth taking the time to research.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.