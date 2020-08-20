HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is offering back to school internet safety tips at the school year approaches.
Due to the coronavirus, teachers and students are going to be using more online learning.
The BBB is offering tips for parents and teachers for ways to keep children safe while they are using computers and tablets.
The BBB says parents should be aware of several things including creating accounts on websites without permission, contests and giveaways, phishing, understanding apps, and file sharing sites.
Parents should understand that social media sites are designed to collect and sell unauthorized user details and when creating an account, some kids may falsely create a birth date to meet the minimum age requirement. Contests and giveaways also collect a heavy amount of information, which could lead to identity theft.
Adults are not the only ones who receive spam and junk mail. Children often get junk mail and are more likely to click on links and provide answers they should. This could lead to a phishing scam.
The BBB also provided tips for teachers and administrators:
Video conferencing tools: The BBB says make certain the online software used for lectures and classroom work is secure. The days of Zoom bombing aren’t over.
Evaluate and updater cybersecurity plans: Educators should create a plan to notify students, faculty, and staff in case there is a data breach or security problem once classes are back in session.
Keep a clean machine and update devices: The BBB says backing up lesson plans, personal information, and assignments is critical and the best defense against viruses and other online threats.
The BBB also says that families should talk about managing online privacy. Parents should sit down with their children and read the privacy policies and terms of use on any apps they want to use.
People should also avoid sharing a location. Nearly every app tracks a user’s location, but can be turned off.
Parents should also use parental controls if necessary, to keep children safe.
For more information and tips on keeping children safe online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.