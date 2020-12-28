(WFSB) – Did you get something over the holidays that you are looking to return or exchange?
The Better Business Bureau is breaking down some tips to make your holiday returns run more smoothly.
While most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs, the BBB says policies vary greatly from one store to another, so folks should be sure to double-check policies before heading to the store, which is the first tip.
The second tip is to make your returns in a timely fashion. Folks don’t want to miss the chance to make their returns.
Customers should understand online store return policies, which means finding out if they accept returns or exchanges if you are shopping online.
When you receive a gift, make sure you keep the receipt and packaging. This should make it easier to return the item.
Also, when you go to the store, you should always bring your ID. The BBB says to avoid holiday return scams, many stores will ask to see your ID when you return an item.
Lastly, the BBB says to get the details on a product’s warranty. Most electronics and home appliances come with warranties that are to be fulfilled with the manufacturer, not the retailer.
