STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Better Business Bureau revoked its accreditation for a spa in Stratford after receiving nearly a dozen complaints.
The complaints were filed against the Danielle Marie Day Spa/Viva La Medical Spa after prepaid customers claimed they were not able to schedule appointments.
The customers said they purchased package of six laser hair removal treatments from Groupon, but were unable to schedule follow-up appointments after the first one.
Some also reported that after appointments were scheduled, they would show up to find the lights off and the doors locked.
The BBB said the customers ultimately lost their money and never received the services for which they already paid.
It also said when the customers pressed the spa for refunds, the spa cited a no refunds policy.
The BBB said it was notified on Sept. 13 that the Danielle Marie Spa operated under a new name, the Viva la Medical Spa, and continued to sell packages online.
Regardless of the two different names, the BBB said it considers the spa the same business because both names appear on the spa's website. The phone number for both is also the same.
The BBB stripped the spa of its accreditation on Sept. 21.
The spa also has an "F" rating on the BBB's website.
