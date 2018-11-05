CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams for people who are looking for seasonal work over the holidays.
According to the BBB, the National Retail Federation predicts that retailers could ass as many as 650,000 new temporary positions over the 2018 winter holiday.
Scammers are looking to take advantage of those seeking temporary working.
In 2017, over 2,400 employment scams were reported to the BBB Scam Tracker.
The BBB says some red flags are jobs that are overpaying, on-the-spot job offers, and big bucks for simple tasks.
They are reminding people to do their research and to start at bbb.com to see a company’s rating as well as their red flags.
If you encounter an employment scam, you can report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.
