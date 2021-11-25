(WFSB) - The BBB is calling it the “12 Scams of Christmas.”
These are the schemes that are most likely to catch you off guard this season.
You better watch out, while Santa Claus is making his way to town, the 12 Scams of Christmas are already here.
Topping the list are misleading social media ads.
Some consumers report buying gifts from small businesses via social media, and never receiving it, or getting a counterfeit item.
The BBB suggests doing research on a company before ordering.
Number two is alerts about compromised accounts.
Victims receive an email, call or text saying their Amazon, Paypal or Netflix account has been compromised, and urges them to take action.
Don’t be fooled, these cons will try to get you to share information, which could end in identity theft or fraud.
Number three is look alike websites.
You’ll get a lot of emails offering deals and bargains this season.
Some emails with links may lead to look alike websites. They are created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware.
It’s best not to click links you’re uncertain about, or hover over the link to see where it reroutes.
Number Four is temporary holiday jobs.
People seeking seasonal work should keep an eye out on opportunities that seem too good to be true.
A job con may possibly ask for money upfront, offer big money, or offer you employment without an interview.
Scammers aim to steal money and personal info from job applicants.
Puppy scams are number five.
If your considering adding a furry friend to your household, do your research.
Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person or over live video.
Holiday apps come are number six.
Make sure you review privacy policies on apps to see what info will be collected.
Some free apps contain a lot of advertising and malware.
The other six scams you should be aware of are:
- Social media gift exchanges
- Free gift cards
- Fake charities
- Fake shipping notifications
- Pop up holiday virtual event
- And top holiday wish list items
