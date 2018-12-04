HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are many advertisements out there that just seem too good to be true.
The Better Business Bureau is here to help, with an online tool called the “Ad Truth Quiz,” to help you determine if the ad is real or not.
The organization also provided tops on what to look out for, like detecting vague promises and exaggerated claims.
You're also encouraged to always read the fine print, and always question the pricing.
For more tips, and the Ad Truth Quiz, click here.
