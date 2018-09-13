Charity donation concerns

(WFSB)

As we’re tracking Hurricane Florence, it’s a good reminder to keep an eye out for charity scams.

The Department of Consumer Protection said they can be very common after a big storm or natural disaster.

Folks should always research the charity before donating and use resources like the Better Business Bureau and Charity Navigator, to make sure your money is going to the right place.

If someone is pressuring you to donate or if the incentive is too good to be true, it's likely a scam.

For a closer look at how to spot a charity scam, here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.