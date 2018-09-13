As we’re tracking Hurricane Florence, it’s a good reminder to keep an eye out for charity scams.
The Department of Consumer Protection said they can be very common after a big storm or natural disaster.
Folks should always research the charity before donating and use resources like the Better Business Bureau and Charity Navigator, to make sure your money is going to the right place.
If someone is pressuring you to donate or if the incentive is too good to be true, it's likely a scam.
For a closer look at how to spot a charity scam, here.
