WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A large beach house in Westbrook is a total loss after an early morning fire.
It happened on Grove Beach Road South on Tuesday morning.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, crews said.
Crews remained on the scene as of 6 a.m.
The state fire marshal was brought in to investigate because of how much the home was worth.
No other details were released.
No injuries were reported.
A cause has yet to be determined.
