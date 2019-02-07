EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Animal control officials warned people to keep away from seals that have been visiting a beach in East Lyme.
East Lyme Public Safety said one was spotted at Cini Beach and that it was simply resting.
Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control posted a message to Facebook and called the arrival of seals perfectly normal.
"If there are visible injuries we can contact the experts at the Mystic Marine Life Aquarium can respond to evaluate it," it said.
Animal control cited federal law which states that people must stay 150 feet away from seals.
"Do not try to touch or handle the seal, do not let your dog approach it, do not gather around it to take selfies," the post said. "Please just leave it alone so it can rest and return to the water."
