Beaches remain closed days after Elsa

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) – Several days after the tropical storm, Elsa is still impacting beaches and beach goers.
At Lighthouse Point Park, in New Haven, the beaches are still closed, due to elevated bacteria concerns.
Lots of folks were disappointed that the water was off limits.
Children enjoyed the splash pad instead. “I wasn’t here to swim like crazy, but it’s too bad, but the sand is still nice and listening to the kids at the splash pad is nice, so it’s alright,” said Tamara Schechter of New Haven.
Schechter had plans to spend time at the waterfront park with friends visiting from California.
“We thought we would come to the beach, figured it was a dreary day, perfect,” said Schechter.
The New Haven Health Department decided to close the beach on July 10, in an abundance of caution, due to concerns of elevated bacteria and reports of sewage discharge.
Other neighboring cities, including West Haven, shut down their beaches as well.
In New Haven, the health department collected samples Monday, and are awaiting test results.
While the city typically tests the water twice a week, they will now sample the water three times a week.
