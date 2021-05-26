Beaches, shoreline businesses gear up for Memorial Day weekend

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With the start of the holiday weekend just a few days away, preparations are already underway for many along the shoreline.
Even though the Memorial Day weekend isn’t shaping up to be a scorcher, there will still be plenty of folks out enjoying the unofficial start to summer.
For Jessica Jacobs and her family, the sandy beaches of West Haven and Savin Rock pull them back each year. And this Memorial Day weekend will be no different.
“Just come hang out at the beach, family time, that’s the most important thing, family time, making memories,” Jacobs said.
The boardwalk is spruced up too, with festive red, white, and blue banners affixed to the light posts for the summer.
Up the shoreline at East Haven’s Cosey Beach, it’s the same.
As sunbathers were taking advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday, town crews were hard at work, roofing the pavilion that will no doubt be busy this weekend.
Not only are beachgoers looking forward to it, but so are businesses.
“Everything getting back to normal, everything getting the way it was before it all happened,” said Wayne Capone, of Stowe’s.
For Capone and his crew at Stowe’s, which has been serving up fresh seafood for 40 years, they’ll be keeping an eye on the forecast.
“This weekend doesn’t look as good as it could be, but we’ll take it, people just want to get out, any excuse to get out,” Capone said.
After a year like last year, who could blame them, as the food and the vibe easily puts folks in vacation mode.
“They eat here, over to the beach, back and forth, you see people are just in better moods,” Capone said.
Stay with Eyewitness News and the Ch. 3 app all weekend to get the latest forecast.
